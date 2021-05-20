Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured, booked for DUI after crashing into SUV that stopped for an emergency vehicle

Wichita Police arrested a motorcyclist for a DUI after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle...
Wichita Police arrested a motorcyclist for a DUI after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and crashing into an SUV.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police arrested a motorcyclist for a DUI after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and crashing into an SUV.

Police said near the intersection of Seneca and MacArthur an SUV stopped near a stop sign for an emergency vehicle coming by, the motorcycle driving behind the SUV was unable to stop in time and slid underneath the back of the SUV.

The motorcycle caught fire, but Wichita Fire was able to put it out quickly.

The man driving the motorcycle had potentially serious injuries and was treated by EMS, but declined to go to the hospital.

The motorcyclist was booked for a DUI by Wichita Police. No one in the SUV was hurt.

Wichita Police are still investigating whether speed was also a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in El Dorado reported seeing a mountain lion on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Wildlife experts: ‘Mountain lion’ spotted in El Dorado was likely domestic cat
Three-year-old Kannon Agnew died Monday (5/17/21) after he was run over at his home in Goddard.
Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said it believes a mountain captured on...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mountain lion passes through neighborhood near Andover
Dillons no longer requiring masks in most cases
Man dies in accident after hydroplaning on McPherson County highway

Latest News

Police are still looking for Jakob Cuble in connection to a drug transaction that turned into a...
Wichita Police still looking for 3rd suspect a year after deadly shooting
A home in south Wichita caught fire Wednesday likely from a motorized couch, fire investigators...
South Wichita fire likely caused by motorized couch
"Now Hiring" sign at a business in Wichita, Kansas
Though listed in KS Chamber’s letter to governor concerning unemployment, some businesses say they didn’t sign on
WATCH: Florida girl fights off would-be-kidnapper
Startling video of attempted kidnapping in Fla. presents learning opportunity for parents, children