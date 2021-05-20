Motorcyclist injured, booked for DUI after crashing into SUV that stopped for an emergency vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police arrested a motorcyclist for a DUI after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and crashing into an SUV.

Police said near the intersection of Seneca and MacArthur an SUV stopped near a stop sign for an emergency vehicle coming by, the motorcycle driving behind the SUV was unable to stop in time and slid underneath the back of the SUV.

The motorcycle caught fire, but Wichita Fire was able to put it out quickly.

The man driving the motorcycle had potentially serious injuries and was treated by EMS, but declined to go to the hospital.

The motorcyclist was booked for a DUI by Wichita Police. No one in the SUV was hurt.

Wichita Police are still investigating whether speed was also a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.