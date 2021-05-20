Returning sunshine, breezy & warm Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says warm and breezy conditions will take us through Friday before more rain chances return to parts of the state on Saturday.

Temperatures Friday morning will start out around 60 degrees with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Most of the state will have a return to sunshine. South winds will be gusty, especially over western Kansas.

Another chance for rain will arrive on Saturday mainly over central and eastern Kansas. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. There is no threat of any severe weather.

Sunday and most of Monday should be dry before we enter another stretch of active weather next week with returning chances for thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy; patchy drizzle. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 73 Cloudy; scattered showers.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 64 Cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 64 Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; P.M. - overnight storms.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; overnight storms.

