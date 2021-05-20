Advertisement

Returning sunshine, breezy & warm Friday

Dry Friday before rain chances return Saturday
Dry Friday before rain chances return Saturday.
Dry Friday before rain chances return Saturday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says warm and breezy conditions will take us through Friday before more rain chances return to parts of the state on Saturday.

Temperatures Friday morning will start out around 60 degrees with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Most of the state will have a return to sunshine. South winds will be gusty, especially over western Kansas.

Another chance for rain will arrive on Saturday mainly over central and eastern Kansas. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. There is no threat of any severe weather.

Sunday and most of Monday should be dry before we enter another stretch of active weather next week with returning chances for thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy; patchy drizzle. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 73 Cloudy; scattered showers.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 64 Cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 64 Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; P.M. - overnight storms.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 63 Mostly cloudy; overnight storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in El Dorado reported seeing a mountain lion on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Wildlife experts: ‘Mountain lion’ spotted in El Dorado was likely domestic cat
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said it believes a mountain captured on...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mountain lion passes through neighborhood near Andover
Three-year-old Kannon Agnew died Monday (5/17/21) after he was run over at his home in Goddard.
Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
Dillons no longer requiring masks in most cases
Wichita Police arrested a motorcyclist for a DUI after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle...
Motorcyclist injured, booked for DUI after crashing into SUV that stopped for an emergency vehicle

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says once again we will be dodging rain drops today.
Storm chances decrease, while temperatures increase
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Rain chances lower over the next few days
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms from last night have weakened and left the...
A few storms in the forecast Wednesday
Storm chances will continue tonight, with more rain on the way over the next few days.
More showers and storms for a few more days