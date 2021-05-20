Sedgwick County holding vaccine clinics at 3 schools in May
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to get more people vaccinated in Sedgwick County, the health department is working to host a series of mobile vaccination clinics around the county. Three will take place this month at schools in Mulvane, Garden Plain and Maize.
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|SCHEDULING INFO
|Friday, May 21
|12-5 p.m.
|Mulvane High School Gym
1900 N. Rock Rd., Mulvane, KS
|Walk-In
No Appointment
|Tuesday, May 25
|2 to 6 p.m.
|Garden Plain High School
720 N. Sedgwick Ave., Garde Plain, KS
|Walk-In No
Appointment
|Friday, May 28
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Maize Middle School
4600 N. Maize Rd., Maize, KS
|Walk-In No
Appointment
The health department has a number of other mobile and partner clinics scheduled through June. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered. Food bags containing non-perishable food items will also be given out at six of the clinics. Find a list of the county’s mobile and partner clinic here.
