Sedgwick County holding vaccine clinics at 3 schools in May

Oliver Comfort, 12, gets a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the First Baptist Church of...
Oliver Comfort, 12, gets a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the First Baptist Church of Pasadena Friday, May 14, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Comfort and both of his parents contracted COVID-19 and recovered. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to get more people vaccinated in Sedgwick County, the health department is working to host a series of mobile vaccination clinics around the county. Three will take place this month at schools in Mulvane, Garden Plain and Maize.

DATETIMELOCATIONSCHEDULING INFO
Friday, May 2112-5 p.m.Mulvane High School Gym
1900 N. Rock Rd., Mulvane, KS		Walk-In
No Appointment
Tuesday, May 252 to 6 p.m.Garden Plain High School
720 N. Sedgwick Ave., Garde Plain, KS		Walk-In No
Appointment
Friday, May 2811 a.m. to 1 p.m.Maize Middle School
4600 N. Maize Rd., Maize, KS		Walk-In No
Appointment

The health department has a number of other mobile and partner clinics scheduled through June. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered. Food bags containing non-perishable food items will also be given out at six of the clinics. Find a list of the county’s mobile and partner clinic here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

