Sedgwick County holding vaccine clinics at 3 schools in May

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an effort to get more people vaccinated in Sedgwick County, the health department is working to host a series of mobile vaccination clinics around the county. Three will take place this month at schools in Mulvane, Garden Plain and Maize.

DATE TIME LOCATION SCHEDULING INFO Friday, May 21 12-5 p.m. Mulvane High School Gym

1900 N. Rock Rd., Mulvane, KS Walk-In

No Appointment Tuesday, May 25 2 to 6 p.m. Garden Plain High School

720 N. Sedgwick Ave., Garde Plain, KS Walk-In No

Appointment Friday, May 28 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Maize Middle School

4600 N. Maize Rd., Maize, KS Walk-In No

Appointment

The health department has a number of other mobile and partner clinics scheduled through June. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be offered. Food bags containing non-perishable food items will also be given out at six of the clinics. Find a list of the county’s mobile and partner clinic here.

