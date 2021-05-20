South Wichita fire likely caused by motorized couch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A home in south Wichita caught fire Wednesday likely from a motorized couch, fire investigators said.

Fire investigators said a motor in the couch that raised its footrest likely caught fire overnight. A resident in the house, near 44th and Cherry, tried moving the couch out of their home, but they eventually evacuated.

The fire caused $20,000 worth of damage.

