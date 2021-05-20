South Wichita fire likely caused by motorized couch
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A home in south Wichita caught fire Wednesday likely from a motorized couch, fire investigators said.
Fire investigators said a motor in the couch that raised its footrest likely caught fire overnight. A resident in the house, near 44th and Cherry, tried moving the couch out of their home, but they eventually evacuated.
The fire caused $20,000 worth of damage.
