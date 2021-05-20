Startling video of attempted kidnapping in Fla. presents learning opportunity for parents, children

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Startling video from Florida has many parents talking. The video shows a man run out of a vehicle and attempt to kidnap an 11-year-old girl who manages to fight him off and run away. From the incident, there’s a learning opportunity. Eyewitness News looked into how parents can best talk with their children about what happened and what advice to give.

Eyewitness News Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci said what happened in Florida is “horrifying, but it is a reality.”

The girl who fought off the attacker was waiting at a bus stop when he stopped his vehicle, got out, ran to her and grabbed her.

“This little girl did everything right,” Schillaci said of her fight to get away. “She did exactly what I teach. Be observant. You see somebody come out of a car or van, coming at you, you run and scream as loud as you can.”

Schillaci said this is a conversation that parents need to have with their children.

“You don’t need to give your children nightmares, just sit down. Tell them, look, you’re there to support them, ‘but always be aware of your surroundings, especially when you’re by yourself,’” he said.

Teaching children how to perceive danger and know how to respond is the mission for Fearless and Female founder Cindy Coughenour.

“When we have that conversation, afterward, you need to give the child the tools to cope with the situation if it ever comes up,” she said.

Coughenour said to teach children to follow their instincts.

“It is their intuition and it’s that funny feeling in their stomach or that voice in their head that something doesn’t feel right,” she said.

Part of Coughenour’s class includes role-playing potential situations.

“Yell, get loud, cause a scene,” she said. “This person doesn’t want any attention. We want everybody looking our directions.”

Coughenour emphasizes teaching children how to set boundaries between people they don’t know, judging the threat level and knowing how to fight off an attack.

When it comes to personal protection, Schlliaci and Coughenour agree it’s best to have a plan with the hope that you’ll never have to implement it.

