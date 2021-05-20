Advertisement

Storm chances decrease, while temperatures increase

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says once again we will be dodging rain drops today.
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says once again we will be dodging rain drops today.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says once again we will be dodging rain drops today. However, the showers should be isolated in nature and nothing heavy is expected. The better bet to get wet will be during the afternoon and evening followed by dry conditions overnight.

Wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s will warm into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon keeping us several degrees below normal.

As the risk of rain decreases into the weekend, temperatures will increase. Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A storm or two is possible Saturday afternoon/evening, but most places will stay dry until next week.

Looking ahead… our next major weather maker may move into the area during the middle of next week. A strong cold front colliding with a warm and muggy air mass may mean strong to severe storms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy with isolated showers. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 73.

Tonight: Isolated evening showers, otherwise cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 76. Low: 63. Mostly cloudy; slight chance of afternoon storms.

Sun: High: 80. Low: 64. Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Mon: High: High: 81. Low: 66. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Tue: High: 83. Low: 65. Partly cloudy, afternoon storm chances.

Wed: High: 81. Low: 64. Partly cloudy with evening showers/storms.

