Though listed in KS Chamber’s letter to governor concerning unemployment, some businesses say they didn’t sign on

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The labor shortage was a challenge for businesses before the COVID-19 pandemic. But now with extra unemployment benefits from the federal government, the Kansa Chamber and many businesses in the state feel like it’s keeping people from returning to work.

“It’s exacerbated with the federal benefits from unemployment insurance right now, we’re hearing a lot from businesses as of all sizes and industries. It’s very difficult to get individuals back to work,” said Kansas Chamber Vice President of Government Affairs Eric Stafford.

That’s why on Tuesday, May 18, the Kansas Chamber sent a letter to Governor Laura Kelly, signed by about 180 Kansas organizations, urging her to end the federal unemployment program.

“We’re at 170 to 180, so to me, that screams this is a massive problem for businesses in the state,” Stafford said.

He said the labor shortage is impacting a variety of industries as companies are struggling to find skilled workers.

“Higher level skilled jobs, whether it’s manufacturing, aviation jobs that require higher level technical skilled or degrees, there’s a huge need for those types of workers all across the state,” Stafford said.

Eyewitness News reached out to dozens of businesses listed in the Chamber’s letter. Some of them said they never signed on to be part of it. The Kansas Chamber said it worked with several other organizations to circulate the letter to see whether businesses wanted to sign. They might not have realized that the Chamber was leading the effort.

But the Chamber assured that each business confirmed with its organization that they wanted to be listed. The Chamber sought to clarify any confusion with the following statement sent to Eyewitness News.

“...The Kansas Chamber shared the letter with a number business organizations but worked mainly with the Kansas chapters of NFIB and SHRM on drafting the letter to the governor. They then circulated the letter with their members. Their members may not have realized the Chamber helped lead this effort to communicate with the governor.

As you may know, it is not uncommon for organizations to form coalitions and work together on issues they have in common. The Chamber regularly works with dozens of business-related groups on issues important to the Kansas business community...

Every employer listed on the letter confirmed with their organization that they wanted to be listed. The overwhelming support of the letter and the variety of Kansas employers listed are testaments to the lack of available workers in the state.”

