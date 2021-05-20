Trial continues for Wichita mother accused of killing 2-year-old son

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - How did 2-year-old Zayden Jaynesahkluah ingest the methadone that led to his death and is his mother responsible? That ‘s the question for the jury as the trial continues in the case against Kimberly Compass, Zayden’s mother, charged with first-degree murder in her son’s death from methadone poisoning.

On Thursday, the third day of testimony in the trial, the defense said that Compass would take the stand. That did not happen, as the prosecution has not rested its case. We’re told that will happen on Friday after which Compass will testify.

Instead on Thursday, jurors heard from a key eyewitness, Reggie Whiters, the man who was with Compass at the time of Zayden’s death. The jury also saw jail interviews for the first time where Compass claims that Zayden never got into her medication, methadone. The toxicology report later showed that Zayden died from methadone poisoning.

Whiters, who found Zayden lying in his own vomit on the morning of May 31, 2019 took the stand.

‘When I woke up and looked over and seen him laying in the throw up, I lifted him and jumped him up and down a little bit. I’m shaking him, barely, trying to get him to wake up,” Whiters said. “And he wouldn’t wake up, so I told (Compass), ‘hey, there’s something wrong with your son.’”

Whiters testified that Zayden was sick in the hours leading up to his death. He said the 2-year-old could barely walk and was even slurring his speech. Whiters claimed that he repeatedly told Compass that something was wrong with Zayden, but nothing was done. Hours later, he said he woke up and found the toddler lying in a puddle of throw up on the floor of the south Wichita motel room.

Whiters said he tried to revive Zayden while Compass called 911. He claimed that Compass did not do enough to save her son.

“She wouldn’t touch him that whole morning,” Whiters said. “I kept telling her, ‘hey, come help me try to revive your son and she said ‘no’” he said.

