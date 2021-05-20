Advertisement

Trial continues for Wichita mother accused of killing 2-year-old son

By Caroline Elliott
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - How did 2-year-old Zayden Jaynesahkluah ingest the methadone that led to his death and is his mother responsible? That ‘s the question for the jury as the trial continues in the case against Kimberly Compass, Zayden’s mother, charged with first-degree murder in her son’s death from methadone poisoning.

On Thursday, the third day of testimony in the trial, the defense said that Compass would take the stand. That did not happen, as the prosecution has not rested its case. We’re told that will happen on Friday after which Compass will testify.

Instead on Thursday, jurors heard from a key eyewitness, Reggie Whiters, the man who was with Compass at the time of Zayden’s death. The jury also saw jail interviews for the first time where Compass claims that Zayden never got into her medication, methadone. The toxicology report later showed that Zayden died from methadone poisoning.

Whiters, who found Zayden lying in his own vomit on the morning of May 31, 2019 took the stand.

‘When I woke up and looked over and seen him laying in the throw up, I lifted him and jumped him up and down a little bit. I’m shaking him, barely, trying to get him to wake up,” Whiters said. “And he wouldn’t wake up, so I told (Compass), ‘hey, there’s something wrong with your son.’”

Whiters testified that Zayden was sick in the hours leading up to his death. He said the 2-year-old could barely walk and was even slurring his speech. Whiters claimed that he repeatedly told Compass that something was wrong with Zayden, but nothing was done. Hours later, he said he woke up and found the toddler lying in a puddle of throw up on the floor of the south Wichita motel room.

Whiters said he tried to revive Zayden while Compass called 911. He claimed that Compass did not do enough to save her son.

“She wouldn’t touch him that whole morning,” Whiters said. “I kept telling her, ‘hey, come help me try to revive your son and she said ‘no’” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Family members testify against Wichita mother charged in toddler’s death
Trial begins for Wichita mother charged with murder in toddler’s death

Most Read

Residents in El Dorado reported seeing a mountain lion on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Wildlife experts: ‘Mountain lion’ spotted in El Dorado was likely domestic cat
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said it believes a mountain captured on...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mountain lion passes through neighborhood near Andover
Three-year-old Kannon Agnew died Monday (5/17/21) after he was run over at his home in Goddard.
Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
Wichita Police arrested a motorcyclist for a DUI after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle...
Motorcyclist injured, booked for DUI after crashing into SUV that stopped for an emergency vehicle
Dillons no longer requiring masks in most cases

Latest News

WSU Tech culinary program
WSU Tech launches new culinary arts program
Capitol Federal opened its new bank location at 13th and Oliver in Wichita's Ken-Mar District.
Capitol Federal Bank opens NE Wichita branch, gives back to community
Capitol Federal grand opening
Capitol Federal opens new branch in northeast Wichita
Kimberly Compass
Trial continues for Wichita mother charged in toddler's death