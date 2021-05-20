Valley Center’s Class of 2021 ends school year with unique parade
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KWCH) - While 2020-21 proved to be another difficult school year due to the pandemic, one district is closing it out in style.
Valley Center Public Schools shared a video on its Facebook page showing the Class of 2021 starting the final full day of school with a parade. But it wasn’t just any parade. Parents, students and staff rolled down the street in lawnmowers, small tractors golf carts, four-wheelers and ATVs.
