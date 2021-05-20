Advertisement

Wichita police investigates TikTok videos showing man destroying city property

In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. Privacy watchdogs say...
In this Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. Privacy watchdogs say that the popular TikTok video app is violating a children’s privacy law and putting kids at risk. They filed a complaint saying TikTok is collecting personal information of kids under 13 without their parents’ consent, even after a $5.7 million FTC fine in 2019 over child-privacy law violations.(AP Photo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after several videos posted on TikTok show a man destroying city property and harassing wildlife.

Megan Lovely, a spokesperson for the City of Wichita, said Thursday that the city was made aware of “multiple violations to the code of conduct by someone familiar with the individual posting to the TikTok account “dartymcfly_full_sends” on the following dates: May 14, 2021, May 18, 2021, and May 19, 2021.”

Lovely said the city does not anticipate filing charges, however, the City of Wichita Park and Recreation will be sending a Notice of Code of Conduct Violation.

The individual will be sanctioned to a one-year system-wide suspension from all Wichita Park and Recreation facilities including parks, recreation facilities, aquatic facilities and golf courses until May 21, 2022.

Lovely said the individual’s behavior as displayed in the videos violated the following prohibited behavior:

  • Creating any unreasonable and substantial risk of harm to any person, property, or living thing (i.e., dangerous activity or activity perceived as dangerous);
  • Engaging in any harassment or disorderly conduct in violation of any federal, state, or local laws, including, but not limited to, obscene, threatening, or insulting language or gestures, or other menacing behavior;
  • Capturing, annoying, feeding, or disturbing any animal, wildlife, waterfowl, or living thing, or abandoning any animal, domestic or wild, on any WPR property;
  • Assaulting or fighting with any person or living thing, or inciting violence on any WPR property;
  • Defacing, destroying, altering, or otherwise vandalizing any WPR property, including, but not limited to, buildings, fixtures, grounds, signs, plants, trees, or other structures;
  • Removing, destroying, mutilating, or in any manner altering any landscape, including, but not limited to, lawns, shrubs, plants, flowers, sand, soil, or a designated habitat area; and
  • Possessing alcohol, except as specifically permitted under City of Wichita Municipal Code.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in El Dorado reported seeing a mountain lion on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Wildlife experts: ‘Mountain lion’ spotted in El Dorado was likely domestic cat
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said it believes a mountain captured on...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mountain lion passes through neighborhood near Andover
Three-year-old Kannon Agnew died Monday (5/17/21) after he was run over at his home in Goddard.
Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
Dillons no longer requiring masks in most cases
Wichita Police arrested a motorcyclist for a DUI after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle...
Motorcyclist injured, booked for DUI after crashing into SUV that stopped for an emergency vehicle

Latest News

Wichita school district reflects on challenging year
Wichita school district reflects on challenging year
Shawnee Mission School District logo
YouTube bans Kansas school board’s video over COVID comments
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters about the coronavirus pandemic...
Kansas governor vetoes bill on short-term health insurance
A Culinary Arts Program starts this fall at WSU Tech
WSU Tech adds culinary arts program