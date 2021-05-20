Wichita police investigates TikTok videos showing man destroying city property

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after several videos posted on TikTok show a man destroying city property and harassing wildlife.

Megan Lovely, a spokesperson for the City of Wichita, said Thursday that the city was made aware of “multiple violations to the code of conduct by someone familiar with the individual posting to the TikTok account “dartymcfly _ full _ sends” on the following dates: May 14, 2021, May 18, 2021, and May 19, 2021.”

Lovely said the city does not anticipate filing charges, however, the City of Wichita Park and Recreation will be sending a Notice of Code of Conduct Violation.

The individual will be sanctioned to a one-year system-wide suspension from all Wichita Park and Recreation facilities including parks, recreation facilities, aquatic facilities and golf courses until May 21, 2022.

Lovely said the individual’s behavior as displayed in the videos violated the following prohibited behavior:

Creating any unreasonable and substantial risk of harm to any person, property, or living thing (i.e., dangerous activity or activity perceived as dangerous);

Engaging in any harassment or disorderly conduct in violation of any federal, state, or local laws, including, but not limited to, obscene, threatening, or insulting language or gestures, or other menacing behavior;

Capturing, annoying, feeding, or disturbing any animal, wildlife, waterfowl, or living thing, or abandoning any animal, domestic or wild, on any WPR property;

Assaulting or fighting with any person or living thing, or inciting violence on any WPR property;

Defacing, destroying, altering, or otherwise vandalizing any WPR property, including, but not limited to, buildings, fixtures, grounds, signs, plants, trees, or other structures;

Removing, destroying, mutilating, or in any manner altering any landscape, including, but not limited to, lawns, shrubs, plants, flowers, sand, soil, or a designated habitat area; and

Possessing alcohol, except as specifically permitted under City of Wichita Municipal Code.

Thank you, we have identified this individual. https://t.co/5FM2dfOWXI — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) May 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.