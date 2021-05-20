Wichita police search for armed man who exposed himself at downtown business

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are asking for your help to identify who they exposed himself in a local business.

Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a suspicious character with a gun at a business in the 400 block of West Douglas.

Officers arrived and spoke with a female employee who reported the suspect exposed his genitals to her and threatened to assault her. No one was injured.

If you know the suspect’s identity or have information on the case, please contact Detective Patricia Brock at PBrock@wichtia.gov or 316-352-4837.

