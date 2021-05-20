Advertisement

Wichita Police still looking for 3rd suspect a year after deadly shooting

Police are still looking for Jakob Cuble in connection to a drug transaction that turned into a...
Police are still looking for Jakob Cuble in connection to a drug transaction that turned into a shooting, fatally injuring Marcus Swain in May 2020.(KWCH 12/Wichita Police)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help one year after a deadly shooting.

Police are still looking for Jakob Cuble in connection to a drug transaction that turned into a shooting, fatally injuring Marcus Swain in May 2020.

Two of those people involved in the shooting have already been arrested, but Cuble has yet to be found.

Cuble is 19-years-old with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5′6″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information to his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (316) 267-2111. Those with information that leads to his arrest are eligible to receive up to $2,500.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents in El Dorado reported seeing a mountain lion on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Wildlife experts: ‘Mountain lion’ spotted in El Dorado was likely domestic cat
Three-year-old Kannon Agnew died Monday (5/17/21) after he was run over at his home in Goddard.
Sheriff’s Office identifies 3-year-old boy run over, killed near Goddard
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said it believes a mountain captured on...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mountain lion passes through neighborhood near Andover
Dillons no longer requiring masks in most cases
Man dies in accident after hydroplaning on McPherson County highway

Latest News

Wichita Police arrested a motorcyclist for a DUI after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle...
Motorcyclist injured, booked for DUI after crashing into SUV that stopped for an emergency vehicle
A home in south Wichita caught fire Wednesday likely from a motorized couch, fire investigators...
South Wichita fire likely caused by motorized couch
"Now Hiring" sign at a business in Wichita, Kansas
Though listed in KS Chamber’s letter to governor concerning unemployment, some businesses say they didn’t sign on
WATCH: Florida girl fights off would-be-kidnapper
Startling video of attempted kidnapping in Fla. presents learning opportunity for parents, children