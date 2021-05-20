Wichita Police still looking for 3rd suspect a year after deadly shooting
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help one year after a deadly shooting.
Police are still looking for Jakob Cuble in connection to a drug transaction that turned into a shooting, fatally injuring Marcus Swain in May 2020.
Two of those people involved in the shooting have already been arrested, but Cuble has yet to be found.
Cuble is 19-years-old with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5′6″ and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone with information to his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (316) 267-2111. Those with information that leads to his arrest are eligible to receive up to $2,500.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.