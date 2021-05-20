Advertisement

Wichita school district reflects on challenging year, expected changes in years to come

Empty classroom inside school in the Wichita school district
Published: May. 20, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - What seemed like a longer-than-usual school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic is finally coming to an end. High school seniors across the state will walk across a stage this weekend for graduation.

Wichita Public Schools, the state’s largest district, faces especially difficult circumstances, trying to balance health precautions with effectively teaching more 50,000 students. How did things go for Wichita Public Schools and how does the future look? On Thursday, May 20, Eyewitness News took those questions to district leaders.

The district said the 2020-2021 school year was obviously fluid as there were many changes along the way, but it said being able to work well with the community, students and parents proves that next year can be better.

With many students adjusting to numerous changes among which were virtual learning, masks and spacers between desks, the district said it was a necessary learning experience that everyone worked through together.

“We’ve learned that we’re stronger than we thought we were. Resilience, being able to show grace to one another,” Wichita Public Schools Director of Strategic Communications Wendy Johnson said. “Because it’s been hard. And we’ve had to make some things up as we go and adapt.”

The district said changes will come from the soon-to-be-finished school year, j

“Technology will forever change the educational landscape,” Johnson said. “And even though we may not have the kind of technology instruction that we did this year, integrating technology into an in-class learning experience, experiences out of class, it’ll be eye opening.

The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education will meet in late July to make decision on what next year, (2021-2022) will look like. Johnson said vaccinations will be key.

“I can’t speak to next year yet, there’s still so much that we don’t know and that we’ll continue to monitor through the summer,” she said. “I can tell you that we’re working with the Sedgwick county health department and we hope to host some of their mobile vaccine clinics targeted at students early this summer.”

Johnson said those mobile clinics could happen in June. Eyewitness News will keep you updated on when and where those will be. For now, nothing is set in stone when it comes to questions of whether students and teachers will wear masks at school next year or how classrooms will be set up.

