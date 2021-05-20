Advertisement

WSU Tech adds culinary arts program

By Lily Wu
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With approval Wednesday, May 19 from the Kansas Board of Regents, WSU Tech added a culinary arts program with a two-year associates degree.

Set to begin in August, WSU Tech will offer degrees and certifications that the college said “will prepare individuals with little to no industry experience for entry-level and secondary food service positions with the potential for expedited promotion.”

“The curriculum will cover a diverse menu of options, from artisanal breads and pastries to global cuisines classes,” a news release on the culinary program from WSU Tech said.

WSU Tech President Dr. Sheree Utash said renowned chefs and Culinary Institute of America alumni John and Lexi Michael will lead the culinary arts program.

“Hands down the most important determination of culinary graduates’ success is their kitchen readiness.” said John Michael, Director of Culinary and Hospitality at WSU Tech, “The program maximizes hands-on learning in both simulated and real-world environments and with over twice the hours spent in the kitchen compared to other similar programs we believe our students will receive the highest level of preparation for the exciting and dynamic industry they are about to enter.”

Doo-Dah Diner owner Timirie Shibley said he is looking forward to seeing WSU Tech students learn and work at his restaurant.

“We need more trained professionals desperately in this profession. So, we are so excited,” Shilbley said. “…This is not an easy industry, but the rewards are bountiful, if it’s done right.”

WSU Tech’s South campus near Harry and Hillside will host the culinary classes. Utash said there are already plans to expand downtown.

“We’re really needing more skilled people who have a little bit of a formal education. so that they can go and really create and engineer new opportunities for people,” WSU Tech Culinary Arts Department Chair Lex Michael said.

Those interested in taking classes for the new WSU Tech Culinary Arts program should apply as soon as they can. If you’re interested, you can find further information here: www.wsutech.edu/culinary.

