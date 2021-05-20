YouTube bans Kansas school board’s video over COVID comments

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - A Kansas public school district is trying to figure out how to keep school board meetings accessible online without hindering public comments.

The Kansas City Star reports that the discussions in the Shawnee Mission school district in Kansas are coming after YouTube concluded that video of a recent meeting spread misinformation about COVID-19 and removed it.

The Shawnee Mission school board’s meeting Monday saw several parents and a Kansas lawmaker call for the district to remove its mask mandate.

Several district residents have spread misinformation at government meetings during the past year. But Shawnee Mission district spokesperson David Smith said it was the first time a district video was removed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.