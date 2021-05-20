Advertisement

YouTube bans Kansas school board’s video over COVID comments

Shawnee Mission School District logo
Shawnee Mission School District logo(Shawnee Mission School District)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - A Kansas public school district is trying to figure out how to keep school board meetings accessible online without hindering public comments.

The Kansas City Star reports that the discussions in the Shawnee Mission school district in Kansas are coming after YouTube concluded that video of a recent meeting spread misinformation about COVID-19 and removed it.

The Shawnee Mission school board’s meeting Monday saw several parents and a Kansas lawmaker call for the district to remove its mask mandate.

Several district residents have spread misinformation at government meetings during the past year. But Shawnee Mission district spokesperson David Smith said it was the first time a district video was removed.

