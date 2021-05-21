Advertisement

Arkansas River closed to recreational activity

The Arkansas River is closed effective immediately to all recreational activity.
The Arkansas River is closed effective immediately to all recreational activity.(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas River is closed effective immediately to all recreational activity, according to the city of Wichita.

The city cited the high flow rate for it to be shut down to activities.

Activities not permitted at this time include swimming, boating, kayaking and canoeing.

Rain continues to be in the forecast for the next week.

You can check here for updates.

