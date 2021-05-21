Arkansas River closed to recreational activity

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas River is closed effective immediately to all recreational activity, according to the city of Wichita.

The city cited the high flow rate for it to be shut down to activities.

Activities not permitted at this time include swimming, boating, kayaking and canoeing.

Rain continues to be in the forecast for the next week.

