Boost for some businesses comes with to-go cocktails now permanent statewide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Whether it’s carryout or drive-thru, to-go cocktails are here to stay in Kansas. They were a lifeline for many bars and restaurants during last year’s shutdown.

“People were getting their favorite meals, plus their favorite cocktails while we were doing curbside,” said Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant Manager Miguel Lujano.

Meant to be temporary during the pandemic, lawmakers in Topeka made to-go cocktails permanent, sending a bill to Governor Laura Kelly who put her signature on it Wednesday, May 19. Businesses like Felipe’s are happy they can continue to serve alcohol to go, learning that it has benefits besides being a pandemic-safe service.

“I’ve noticed a lot of customers don’t finish their food and a lot of time, they also don’t finish their cocktail,” Lujano said. ‘So now we can put them to-go and they can finish their cocktail at home.”

All to-go alcohol sales must be sealed in a clear beg with the receipt attached. Open container laws till apply, so it’s important for anyone who orders a cocktail-to-go to keep that clear bag sealed until they get home.

Lujano said Felipe’s will continue to serve cocktails-to-go as long as customers want them. And he expects the demand to be high during the summer.

“During the summer, we do a lot of to-go orders,” he said. “People order our food and go to the pool. Now, they’ll be able to enjoy our cocktails while they enjoy the nice weather.”

In Kansas, bars, clubs and restaurants can serve alcohol-to-go until 11 p.m. Kansas is the 12th state to make this change permanent.

