Competitive eater takes on challenge at Wichita Pizza Ranch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A competitive eater took one step closer to a big milestone during a stop in Wichita. At Pizza Ranch in northwest Wichita Thursday night, Randy Santel took on a challenge of eating a massive course featuring fried chicken, pizza and dessert.

Santel completed win No. 994, tackling the Pizza Ranch Combo Pack Challenge that included one whole roasted chicken (eight pieces), plus a medium Stampede Pizza, mashed potatoes with gravy, potato wedges, a small Cactus Bread dessert and a chocolate chip cookie. Santel had 45 minutes to complete the challenge. He did so in less than 34 minutes, moving him closer mastering 1,000 food challenges as online viewers watched live. On his Youtube channel, Santel has more than one million subscribers.

Next up for Santel is another pair of challenges in Wichita. On Friday at Doo-Dah Diner, he’ll take on “Brutus’s Big Brother,” a monster breakfast dish that includes hash browns, corned beef hash, chicken fried steak, banana bread French toast, pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, maple pepper bacon, jalapeno bacon, scrambled eggs, sunny side up eggs, asparagus, crab cake, a poached egg & Hollandaise sauce.

Then on Saturday, he’ll take on a challenge at Nortons Brewing Company.

“In 2023, I’ll become a registered dietician and become the No. 1 followed dietician in the world,” he said.

Santel did all of Thursday night’s challenge kneeling because he said it creates more room in his stomach. Before a challenge, he said he typically fuels up on three pounds of watermelon to help his digestive system and expand his stomach.

