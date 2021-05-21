Dodge City Police: Man offers teen ride to school while exposing, touching himself

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department is investigating after they say a man offered and teenager a ride to school while exposing and touching his genitalia.

Police said the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was walking to school when he said a white, four-door passenger car with an adult male driver approached him. He told police the man looked to be in his 20s with a mustache.

The teen said the driver asked if wanted a ride and was touching his exposed genitalia. The teen told police he declined and the suspect drove off.

After asking for help identifying the suspect’s vehicle, police said they identified the man and are now in contact with him.

UPDATE: We have identified the subject and we are in contact with him now. We are asking for the public's help in... Posted by Dodge City Police Department on Friday, May 21, 2021

