Advertisement

Dodge City Police: Man offers teen ride to school while exposing, touching himself

Dodge City police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy said he was approached by a man in...
Dodge City police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy said he was approached by a man in a car who asked if he wanted a ride to school and was touching his exposed genitalia.(Dodge City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dodge City Police Department is investigating after they say a man offered and teenager a ride to school while exposing and touching his genitalia.

Police said the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was walking to school when he said a white, four-door passenger car with an adult male driver approached him. He told police the man looked to be in his 20s with a mustache.

The teen said the driver asked if wanted a ride and was touching his exposed genitalia. The teen told police he declined and the suspect drove off.

After asking for help identifying the suspect’s vehicle, police said they identified the man and are now in contact with him.

UPDATE: We have identified the subject and we are in contact with him now. We are asking for the public's help in...

Posted by Dodge City Police Department on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police arrested a motorcyclist for a DUI after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle...
Motorcyclist injured, booked for DUI after crashing into SUV that stopped for an emergency vehicle
A home in south Wichita caught fire Wednesday likely from a motorized couch, fire investigators...
South Wichita fire likely caused by motorized couch
Wichita police are asking for help identifying a man who they say walked into a local business...
Wichita police search for armed man accused of exposing himself at 2 downtown businesses
Manhattan man accused of lying on PPP loan application, received $127K
Competitive eater Randy Santel completed his 994th eating challenge Thursday night, May 20, at...
Competitive eater takes on challenge at Wichita Pizza Ranch

Latest News

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KBI: Man arrested for second-degree murder, accused of striking man with vehicle in Washington County
Coronavirus in Kansas
Kansas reports 406 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday
FILE - Mock-up of Riptide Raceway (Source: Worlds of Fun)
Worlds of Fun drops mask requirement for vaccinated guests
The Kansas Department of Corrections said 40-year-old David Garcia, an inmate in the Ellsworth...
Man dies in Ellsworth Correctional Facility