Eptstein guards admit falsifying records, cut deal to avoid jail time

FILE - This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo made available by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office,...
FILE - This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo made available by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, in Florida, shows Jeffrey Epstein. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, File)(Source: AP Photo/Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted they falsified records, but they will skirt any time behind bars under a deal with federal prosecutors. The prison workers, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were accused of sleeping and browsing the internet instead of monitoring Epstein the night he killed himself in August 2019.

They were charged with lying on prison records to make it seem as though they had made required checks on the financier before he was found in his cell Aug. 10. New York City’s medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

