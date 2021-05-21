Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after Neb. man hit by car, killed in Washington County

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a Nebraska man was hit by a car and died from his injuries Thursday evening, May 20, in Washington County. Deputies arrested a Washington County man for murder.

The KBI said Washington County dispatch begin receiving 911 calls at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, indicating a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Hollenberg.

“When deputies arrived at the scene, they observed a male subject, later identified as James Hicok, 32, of Steele City, Neb., lying on the side of the street,” the KBI said. “Hicok was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The KBI said special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate. The KBI gave the following account of what happened.

“Preliminary information indicates that Hicok and another male subject were at a residence when a 2002 black Chevrolet Cavalier drove by the home several times. Hicok and the male subject began arguing with the driver of the Cavalier, identified as 25-year-old Aaron Milldyke of Hollenberg. It is believed that during the altercation, Milldyke drove past the residence, turned the vehicle around and intentionally struck Hicok with his car. Milldyke drove from the scene to a nearby residence where he called and reported the incident to police.”

The KBI said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office went to Milldyke’s home where they detained him and arrested him for second-degree murder.

