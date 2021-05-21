Kansas Department of Emergency Management collecting information on flooding in Osborne County

NATOMA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is currently collecting information on flood damages that occurred in Osborne County last weekend.

The information will be collected over the phone. Impacted residents will be asked to complete an interview and will need to provide their insurance status; the estimated value of the home or personal property that was damaged; and photos that documents reported damages. To report damages residents should call 785-646-2522 or e-mail ng.ks.ksarng.list.kdem-damage-collection@mail.mil

“Federal disaster assistance is not always the answer,” said Angee Morgan, deputy director of KDEM. “When these types of events occur, and there are significant unmet needs after insurance, the state looks to the Small Business Administration disaster loan assistance program first.”

The information and a request for assistance will be submitted to the Small Business Association to make an eligibility determination for low-interest disaster loans. Submission of this information is due within 60 days of the flooding, however, it can be submitted sooner with adequate reporting from those that have been impacted.

The SBA provides low-interest disaster loans to help businesses and homeowners recover from declared disasters. Homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations, and businesses of all sizes are eligible to apply for physical disaster assistance. These loans cover disaster losses not fully covered by insurance or other sources. Proceeds from insurance coverage on home or property may be deducted from the eligible loan amount.

Most homeowners and renters insurance does not cover flooding. Only flood insurance reimburses you for flood damage. More information on flood insurance for homeowners can be found at https://www.ready.gov/collection/homeowners-floods.

What to do after a flood

Contact your insurance company for guidance. Clean up. It is important to reduce impact of further damage to your home from mold, etc. Before removing flood-damaged items from your home: Take pictures and video of items prior to disposal/removal from home; Take photos of the serial numbers for large appliances, such as washers, dryers, and refrigerators; Keep receipts;

If the buildings electrical, water, or HVAC systems are damaged you should initiate repairs. Consult your insurance adjuster or insurance company before you sign any cleaning, remediation, or maintenance agreement.

After taking photos, you should immediately throw away flooded items that pose a health risk, such as perishable food items, clothing, cushions, and pillows. For additional information on what to do after a flood go to https://www.floodsmart.gov/flood/document-damage.

Basic Cleaning Tips after Flooding

After water is completely gone, remove all wet belongings outside. Place belongings into three piles: a keep file, a discard pile, and reconsider pile.

Remove all baseboards

Remove flooring (carpet/padding, laminate/wood, tile)

If drywall/insulation is wet, cut out two feet above the waterline. If a waterline is not visible, using a moisture reader will provide help. Good range is five to 10 percent anything higher should be removed.

To prevent mold or to clean mold, use antibacterial soap detergent, scrub areas with a medium strength brush, and then clean with water. Allow to air dry.

