Kansas governor vetoes GOP COVID relief plan for businesses

In this photo from Friday, May 1, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic and her plan to reopen the state&amp;rsquo;s economy in an interview with The Associated Press at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Most businesses in Kansas can reopen starting Monday, but operators of those left out of the initial phase are questioning why. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed a Republican proposal to set aside hundreds of millions of the federal coronavirus relief dollars received by Kansas to compensate small businesses.

The plan Kelly rejected Friday was meant to help businesses that faced restrictions earlier in the pandemic.

Kelly said she is not opposed to compensating businesses after the state, cities or counties forced them to shut down or limited their operations. But she said the GOP plan’s process for paying claims wasn’t open enough and the measure might violate federal law.

Her action was certain to spark criticism from the Republican-controlled Legislature.

