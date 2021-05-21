KBI: Man arrested for second-degree murder, accused of striking man with vehicle in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KWCH) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday accused of striking a man with his vehicle and killing him.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near 402 East St. in Hollenberg, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. That is where sheriff’s deputies found the body of 32-year-old James Hicok, of Steele City, Neb.

The preliminary investigation indicates Hicok and another man were at a residence when a 2002 black Chevrolet Cavalier drove by the home several times. The two men began arguing with the driver of the Cavalier, identified as 25-year-old Aaron Milldyke of Hollenberg. It is believed that during the altercation, Milldyke drove past the residence, turned the vehicle around and intentionally struck Hicok with his car. Milldyke drove from the scene to a nearby residence where he called and reported the incident to police.

Deputies found Milldyke and arrested him for second-degree murder. He was then booked into the Washington County Jail.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office all assisted with the investigation.

