Man dies in Ellsworth Correctional Facility

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old resident in the Ellsworth Correctional Facility has died.

David Garcia died Thursday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said the death was not related to COVID-19.

Garcia was serving a 356-month sentence for various drug charges and violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

Garcia has been imprisoned since April 2014.

