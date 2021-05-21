Advertisement

Man dies in Ellsworth Correctional Facility

generic jail
generic jail(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old resident in the Ellsworth Correctional Facility has died.

David Garcia died Thursday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said the death was not related to COVID-19.

Garcia was serving a 356-month sentence for various drug charges and violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

Garcia has been imprisoned since April 2014.

