Man dies in Ellsworth Correctional Facility
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KWCH) - A 40-year-old resident in the Ellsworth Correctional Facility has died.
David Garcia died Thursday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said the death was not related to COVID-19.
Garcia was serving a 356-month sentence for various drug charges and violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.
Garcia has been imprisoned since April 2014.
