Pools reminding swimmers of safety tips as pools reopen

By Amy Lanski
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As pools are opening again for the summer, they want to remind you of safety measures in the pool so your family can enjoy their time.

The American Red Cross said the best water safety tip – is to learn how to swim.

Next, it’s to swim in an area where a lifeguard is present and to read and obey all rules that are posted. Also use water flotation devices as a precaution, especially for children.

If you have an at-home pool, do not let your child swim unsupervised. The American Red Cross also recommends learning CPR and keeping a cordless phone by the pool so you can call 911 in emergencies.

For children in the water, you must maintain constant supervision, do not rely on flotation devices as substitutes. Taking swim lessons is also a must, as well as CPR lessons.

Other tips include not mixing alcohol with swimming and other water activities as it can impair your judgment, note the depth of certain areas of the pool before you get in, and get in the water feet first.

