Price, demand for used cars surging with fewer new cars on market

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You may have to search hard if you’re in the market for a new or used car. With few new cars on the market, the price and demand for used cars is surging. Now is a good time if you’re looking to trade up your car.

“Your car is worth more now than it was four months ago,” said Scholfield Honda Used Car Sales Manager Bill Pace. “Take myself, I’m trading my wife out of a 2018 Accord, putting her into a ‘21 accord. I’m getting so much money for mine, it just makes sense.”

If you’re looking only to buy, you should know that it’s going to cost you more.

“Over the last 90 days, used car prices have increased by about 10 percent,” said Don Hattan Dealerships General Manager Mike Offutt.

Consumer Reports says used cars are up 21 percent in a year. At Don Hattan dealerships, Offutt hasn’t seen the increase deter buyers.

“Really increased that demand short term and we’ve been really feeling it the last 90 days, had really good sales from it,” Offutt said.

The few options available for buying new is why many people continue to buy used. The lower count for new cars is due to production shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of semiconductor computer chips that are needed to run the cars.

A fully-loaded vehicle like a Tahoe could have 30 chips in it, so there’s multiple missing out off each one and right now, it is wreaking havoc on our new car inventory,” Offutt said.

To keep used cars in stock, Pace said Scholfield Honda is bringing in inventory almost daily. He said Scholfield is faring better than other dealerships but finding people to trade in or sell remains essential to business.

Pace said, “Bought more cares here lately than I ever have. People just have an extra car, come out here let be big on it. I need the inventory.”

Locally, dealerships say they while they have a good supply of cars, some vehicles are selling as they arrive on the lot.

Pace said, “We turn our inventory more than once a month. There’s always something new out here.”

“There’s still a great supply as used cars out there. Take your time to find the right vehicle,” Offutt said.

This expected to continue for several months.

“We’ve been told the shortages are going to last most of the rest of this year, so supply is going to be short on the new car side all the way through 2021,” Offutt said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.