Rain chances return Saturday

More wet weather for the start of the weekend
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain chances will return to Kansas on Saturday.

Areas of drizzle will develop early in the day over central and eastern Kansas. Then scattered rain showers will become more widespread from late morning and through the afternoon.

Another area of showers and thunderstorms will move out of eastern Colorado and into far western Kansas during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could produce hail and strong wind gusts.

Storms will affect far western Kansas again Sunday evening with another threat of hail and strong wind gusts. The rest of the state will have lower rain chances Sunday, but a few spotty showers still cannot entirely be ruled out.

South winds will be breezy throughout the weekend. High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to lower 80s on Saturday and around 80 on Sunday.

More storm chances will return Monday evening over northern Kansas and again late Tuesday over northern and into eastern Kansas. Some strong or severe storms will be possible during this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Turning cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; scattered showers. Wind: S/SE 10-20. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 64.

Sun: High: 78  Cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 64  Becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 64  Becoming partly cloudy; evening-overnight storms.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 65  Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 68  Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 69  Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

