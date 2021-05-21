Advertisement

Some people still getting sick after COVID vaccines, CDC reports

By CNN staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small number of Americans are getting sick from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 1,949 breakthrough cases, involving hospitalization or death, among the vaccinated population.

Of that number, 18% were fatal and 79% occurred in people 65 or older.

All the cases involved patients, who were at least two weeks past their final dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Still, the CDC says, breakthrough cases are rare.

In the United States, 125 million people have been fully vaccinated. That means breakthrough cases occur in fewer than one in 64,000 vaccinated people.

However, the CDC acknowledges that the number of breakthrough illnesses is likely under-reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police arrested a motorcyclist for a DUI after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle...
Motorcyclist injured, booked for DUI after crashing into SUV that stopped for an emergency vehicle
A home in south Wichita caught fire Wednesday likely from a motorized couch, fire investigators...
South Wichita fire likely caused by motorized couch
Wichita police are asking for help identifying a man who they say walked into a local business...
Wichita police search for armed man accused of exposing himself at 2 downtown businesses
Manhattan man accused of lying on PPP loan application, received $127K
Competitive eater Randy Santel completed his 994th eating challenge Thursday night, May 20, at...
Competitive eater takes on challenge at Wichita Pizza Ranch

Latest News

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
KBI: Man arrested for second-degree murder, accused of striking man with vehicle in Washington County
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on...
New York AG has 2 lawyers working with DA on Trump probe
FILE - Danny Masterson arrives at The Unveiling of Seedling's Arts District Headquarters on May...
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges
Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., a retired Army colonel, received the military's highest honor.
Biden awards Medal of Honor to Korean War vet