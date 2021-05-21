Advertisement

Storm-free Friday forecast

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy start to our Friday, but for the first time in a...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy start to our Friday, but for the first time in a long-time rain is not in the forecast today.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy start to our Friday, but for the first time in a long-time rain is not in the forecast today. In fact, some clearing this afternoon will allow temperatures to climb into the near normal upper 70s and lower 80s.

A weak weather maker will move through the state on Saturday. A cloudy morning will give way to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Nothing heavy nor severe is expected, but outdoor plans may be put on a brief hold as rain rolls through the region.

Sunday and Monday appear dry and warm, albeit mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The wind will blow both days occasionally gusting to over 30 mph.

Our next major weather maker should move into the state on Tuesday. A cold front is expected to stall out (again) on top of Kansas setting the stage for several rounds of rain and storms starting Tuesday and lasting through, at least, Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; a few afternoon showers/storms. Wind: S 10-20. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 63.

Sun: High: 78. Low: 64. Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Mon: High: High: 81. Low: 65. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Tue: High: 83. Low: 64. Partly cloudy, afternoon storm chances.

Wed: High: 83. Low: 65. Partly cloudy with evening showers/storms.

Thu: High: 84. Low: 66. Partly cloudy with evening showers/storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police arrested a motorcyclist for a DUI after failing to yield to an emergency vehicle...
Motorcyclist injured, booked for DUI after crashing into SUV that stopped for an emergency vehicle
A home in south Wichita caught fire Wednesday likely from a motorized couch, fire investigators...
South Wichita fire likely caused by motorized couch
Wichita police are asking for help identifying a man who they say walked into a local business...
Wichita police search for armed man accused of exposing himself at 2 downtown businesses
Manhattan man accused of lying on PPP loan application, received $127K
WATCH: Florida girl fights off would-be-kidnapper
Startling video of attempted kidnapping in Fla. presents learning opportunity for parents, children

Latest News

Dry Friday before rain chances return Saturday.
Returning sunshine, breezy & warm Friday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says once again we will be dodging rain drops today.
Storm chances decrease, while temperatures increase
Forecast high temperatures Thursday.
Rain chances lower over the next few days
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says showers and storms from last night have weakened and left the...
A few storms in the forecast Wednesday