Storm-free Friday forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy start to our Friday, but for the first time in a long-time rain is not in the forecast today. In fact, some clearing this afternoon will allow temperatures to climb into the near normal upper 70s and lower 80s.

A weak weather maker will move through the state on Saturday. A cloudy morning will give way to scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Nothing heavy nor severe is expected, but outdoor plans may be put on a brief hold as rain rolls through the region.

Sunday and Monday appear dry and warm, albeit mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The wind will blow both days occasionally gusting to over 30 mph.

Our next major weather maker should move into the state on Tuesday. A cold front is expected to stall out (again) on top of Kansas setting the stage for several rounds of rain and storms starting Tuesday and lasting through, at least, Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; a few afternoon showers/storms. Wind: S 10-20. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 63.

Sun: High: 78. Low: 64. Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Mon: High: High: 81. Low: 65. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm.

Tue: High: 83. Low: 64. Partly cloudy, afternoon storm chances.

Wed: High: 83. Low: 65. Partly cloudy with evening showers/storms.

Thu: High: 84. Low: 66. Partly cloudy with evening showers/storms.

