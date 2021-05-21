Syracuse, Kan. man killed in Hamilton County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 25-year-old man from Syracuse died from his injuries in an overnight crash south of Syracuse in Hamilton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a little after 1 a.m. Thursday, a 2011 Ford-F150, driven by Donovan Seeber, of Syracuse, was traveling north on K27 when it went left of center and collided head-on with a semi.

The highway patrol said Seeber died at the scene. The semi driver, from Colorado, was seriously injured and taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

