Syracuse, Kan. man killed in Hamilton County crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 25-year-old man from Syracuse died from his injuries in an overnight crash south of Syracuse in Hamilton County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a little after 1 a.m. Thursday, a 2011 Ford-F150, driven by Donovan Seeber, of Syracuse, was traveling north on K27 when it went left of center and collided head-on with a semi.

The highway patrol said Seeber died at the scene. The semi driver, from Colorado, was seriously injured and taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

