Volunteer at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center celebrates 100th birthday

Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - There are a lot of people that keep a hospital running - that includes volunteers. One longtime volunteer at Hutchinson Regional Medical celebrated a century on this earth on Monday, and that makes us Kansas Proud!
If you say the name Irene at the hospital it’s certain to elicit the same response.
“You’re going to see the person you’re talking to immediately smile,” said Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Hutchison Regional Healthcare Systems.
Irene Martindell started volunteering in 1969 at the “old” St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hutchison. That hospital merged with another in 1975 to become the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, or as Irene still calls it, the “new hospital.”
“It was the first week that the hospital opened, I was there to start volunteering,” said Irene.
The Corvette driving centenarian said she first started volunteering in the mailroom where she would deliver mail to patients. Of course, she would go beyond that, if needed.
”If they couldn’t open their mail, or read it, the volunteer would go ahead and read the mail to the patient, and that’s a very essential duty for the hospital to furnish,” recalls Irene.
In 2018, Irene stepped down as a weekly volunteer and immediately accepted a position on the Hutchinson Regional Auxilary where she’s served since.
”I’ve been here always, to do whatever needed to be done,” said Irene.
Now, the hospital is celebrating her turning 100!
“It’s her personality. It’s her willingness to serve others. If you serve others, if you spend any time or get to know Irene, she’s just somebody you get to serve time with.”
Irene said it’s simple as to why she continues to give of her time.
”As long as I still have the health to do that, I would be happy to do anything at the hospital. The hospital does marvelous things so I think we owe a lot back,” she said.