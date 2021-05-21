Volunteer at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center celebrates 100th birthday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - There are a lot of people that keep a hospital running - that includes volunteers. One longtime volunteer at Hutchinson Regional Medical celebrated a century on this earth on Monday, and that makes us Kansas Proud!

If you say the name Irene at the hospital it’s certain to elicit the same response.

“You’re going to see the person you’re talking to immediately smile,” said Ken Johnson, President and CEO of Hutchison Regional Healthcare Systems.

Irene Martindell started volunteering in 1969 at the “old” St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hutchison. That hospital merged with another in 1975 to become the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, or as Irene still calls it, the “new hospital.”

“It was the first week that the hospital opened, I was there to start volunteering,” said Irene.

The Corvette driving centenarian said she first started volunteering in the mailroom where she would deliver mail to patients. Of course, she would go beyond that, if needed.

”If they couldn’t open their mail, or read it, the volunteer would go ahead and read the mail to the patient, and that’s a very essential duty for the hospital to furnish,” recalls Irene.

In 2018, Irene stepped down as a weekly volunteer and immediately accepted a position on the Hutchinson Regional Auxilary where she’s served since.

”I’ve been here always, to do whatever needed to be done,” said Irene.

Now, the hospital is celebrating her turning 100!

“It’s her personality. It’s her willingness to serve others. If you serve others, if you spend any time or get to know Irene, she’s just somebody you get to serve time with.”

Irene said it’s simple as to why she continues to give of her time.

”As long as I still have the health to do that, I would be happy to do anything at the hospital. The hospital does marvelous things so I think we owe a lot back,” she said.

On Monday, Irene Martindell, a beloved and longtime member of the Hutchinson Regional family, marks her milestone 100th birthday. Barely 90,000 Americans, in a population of 328,000,000 can lay claim to being centenarians. Tom Knight, an aging expert, says people live to see their 100th birthday because they have three things: someone to love, something to do, and a goal to live for. Irene has those and more. Irene began volunteering for Hutchinson Regional Medical Center 52 years ago, in 1969. Irene, then a mother of four and spouse of Bob Martindell, a prominent Hutchinson attorney, felt a tug to volunteer whatever free time she had for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Hutchinson. Her first job was delivering mail and flowers to patients, a perfect fit for Irene’s vivacious personality. In a 2019 interview, Irene said it was the best volunteer job in the hospital. “Many times, they even asked me if I would mind opening their letters,” Irene said. “If a family member was not present in the room at the time of delivery, they might even ask me to read the letters aloud to them.” September 10, 1975 is a day Irene will always remember; it was her first day volunteering for what she still calls the “new hospital” or what is now called Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. This stint would remain weekly for the 43 years to follow until 2018. When Irene decided to step down in 2018, the Hutchinson Regional Auxiliary wasted little time asking her to join the organizations’ board of directors. As Irene states, “If they ever need to know how it was done years ago, they can ask me and I will tell them what I remember.” Other organizations in Hutchinson have benefited from her generous nature, including the Hutchinson Symphony and Emergency Shelter. In her spare time, which must not be much, Irene is often seen cruising Hutchinson in her Corvette convertible. Over the years, her family circle grew to include five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her late husband Bob once joked that he might see more of her if she got a full-time job. “God blessed me with a great husband and four wonderful children,” Irene said. Volunteers are the lifeblood of Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Irene has served as a role model and mentor for hundreds who give their time in service to our patients. These volunteers do everything from operating the hospital’s gift shop to spending time with patients and families. After a half-century of service, Irene continues to touch the lives of the Hutchinson Regional family through her dedication and service. We very much appreciate her remarkable contributions and wish her a happy, healthy birthday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.