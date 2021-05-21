Advertisement

Worlds of Fun drops mask requirement for vaccinated guests

FILE - Mock-up of Riptide Raceway (Source: Worlds of Fun)
FILE - Mock-up of Riptide Raceway (Source: Worlds of Fun)(KOLNKGIN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vaccinated guests will be able to visit Worlds of Fun on Saturday, no masks required.

Worlds of Fun says it will open on Saturday, May 22, and Oceans of Fun will open on Saturday, May 29, with new COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols. In order to keep guests and employees safe, it said that it has changed some safety protocols from the previous season.

According to the theme park, reservations will only be required for those that wish to visit Oceans of Fun. It said both season pass holders and single-day ticket holders will need reservations for the water park. However, it will no longer require temperature checks at the front gate and there will be no limitations to ride capacity. It said the health screen questions will be asked by gate associates instead of on the mobile app and the park has gone cashless, only accepting VISA, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Most notably, Worlds of Fun said it will only require masks for visitors that have not been vaccinated and are older than 2-years-old. It said face coverings are not required for unvaccinated guests outdoors unless social distancing can not be maintained. Guests that have been vaccinated may choose to wear a mask but are not required to.

As a reminder, Worlds of fun said all guests are still required to adhere to the following safety guidelines:

  • Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park.
  • Avoid touching faces.
  • Maintain six feet of social distance between other guests and employees.
  • Use contactless forms of payment.
  • Smoking is only allowed in the designated smoking area near the main gate.

According to the park, bathrooms are routinely cleaned and sanitized throughout the day, as well as seats, restraints, headrests and armrests on rides. It said wait lines for open rides will be marked for proper social distancing.

Worlds of Fun said currently, it does not plan to hold any indoor shows.

For more information or to reserve tickets, click HERE.

