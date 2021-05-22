Advertisement

Ark City man arrested, accused of child sex crimes

Loarn Earl Fitzgerald II, 43, was arrested on May 13 by Arkansas City police on suspicion of...
Loarn Earl Fitzgerald II, 43, was arrested on May 13 by Arkansas City police on suspicion of three felony counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and one felony count of rape of a child.(Cowley County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department on Friday, May 21, announced that it arrested an Arkansas City man last week on suspicion of rape and sodomy charges.

Following a sexual assault investigation, Ark City police arrested 43-year-old Loarn Earl Fitzgerald II on suspicion of three felony counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and one felony count of rape of a child. Ark City police said Fitzgeral was taken to the Cowley County Jail in Winfield in lieu of $500,000 bond. As of Friday, police said Fitzgerald remained in custody.

The investigation began, police said, after officers received a May 10 report of a possible sexual assault involving Fitzgerald and two Ark City girls, aged 11 and 13 years old.

“Police began investigating and made contact with both of the alleged victims, as well as witnesses,” Ark City police said. “Several sexual assaults, taking place within the last 10 months, were reported to officers. Through the course of the investigation, probable cause was determined to arrest Fitzgerald in connection.”

Police said officers located Fitzgeral on May 13 and arrested him without incident.

