Man accused of child sex crimes makes 1st court appearance in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man facing multiple counts of sex crimes involving a child made a first appearance Friday in Sedgwick County District Court. Charges against Garrett Britton include indecent liberties with a child and criminal sodomy.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him Thursday. On Friday, a judge set his bond at $250,000. In all, Britton faces 19 counts including eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, nine counts of criminal sodomy and one count each of indecent liberties with a child and aggravated attempted criminal sodomy.

