Man accused of child sex crimes makes 1st court appearance in Sedgwick County

Garrett Britton made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday, May 21,...
Garrett Britton made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday, May 21, 2021. He's charged with multiple sex crimes against a child.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man facing multiple counts of sex crimes involving a child made a first appearance Friday in Sedgwick County District Court. Charges against Garrett Britton include indecent liberties with a child and criminal sodomy.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him Thursday. On Friday, a judge set his bond at $250,000. In all, Britton faces 19 counts including eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, nine counts of criminal sodomy and one count each of indecent liberties with a child and aggravated attempted criminal sodomy.

