Neighbor gives surprise testimony in trial of Wichita mother accused of killing toddler

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An unexpected turn comes on the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Kimberly Compass, the Wichita mother charged with murder in the May 2019 death of her 2-year-old son, Zayden Jaynesahkluah. That turn comes after a defense witness accused someone else in Zayden’s death.

Compass is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her son who died of methadone poisoning at a south Wichita motel. The jury will start deliberations some time after closing arguments Monday morning, May 24.

On Friday, the defense revealed new evidence on what possibly led to Zayden’s death. Compass’ former neighbor, Christina Eastman, took the stand in the mother’s defense. Eastman claimed that Compass and Reggie Whiters, the man who was with Compass when Zayden died, were arguing in the front yard. During the argument, Eastman said she heard Whiters confess to killing Zayden. The prosecution immediately questioned Eastman.

Prosecutors asked Eastman why she had this information and didn’t tell the detective in charge of the case about what she heard.

“I have my reasons,” Eastman replied.

Another change in the trial on Friday came with Compass not taking the stand. Earlier this week, the defense said Compass would take the stand in her own defense. That didn’t happen and it’s unclear what exactly changed.

