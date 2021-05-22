Scattered showers this afternoon, drying out some Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cloudy skies with off/on scattered showers for parts of south-central and southeast Kansas, becoming more numerous this afternoon.

Severe weather potential will be confined to far northwest Kansas towards sunset with another system moving in from eastern Colorado. Skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy statewide and it will be humid and breezy through the weekend. Highs today and Sunday will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. Another chance of strong to severe storms across western Kansas on Sunday evening. Overall a dry forecast for Wichita and south-central Kansas on Sunday into Monday.

The work week looks stormy, however not a total washout with most of the storms happening during the evening and overnight hours. While severe storms are always possible the focus for more numerous severe storms is turning to Thursday and Friday. Expect more warm and humid weather over the next 7-10 days.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy; scattered showers by afternoon. Wind: SE/S 10-15; gusty. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: A few AM showers possible otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 64.

Mon: High: 81 Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers. Breezy.

Tue: High: 83 Low: 64 Becoming partly cloudy; evening-overnight storms.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 65 Mostly sunny; scattered evening storms.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 66 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

