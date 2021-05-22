Storm chances are here to stay

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We have an active weather pattern that will keep storms in the forecast through the next week.

Showers will end for central Kansas Saturday evening, but storms will be possible for the northwestern part of the state through the early overnight hours. A few of these storms could become severe, bringing the potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Sunday, more storms will be possible. While the entire state will have a chance for showers and storms, the best chance for severe weather will be in western Kansas. Our main threats look like they will once again be large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Lows will drop into the lower 60s in the morning, warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s Sunday afternoon. It will be breezy, with gusts around 30-40 mph.

This pattern of afternoon/evening storms will stick around, especially for central Kansas, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and next Saturday. Storms on Monday could become strong, but we’ll have better chances for severe weather Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We will keep you updated on the timing and impacts throughout the week ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 64.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 64 Becoming partly cloudy; evening-overnight storms.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 63 Mostly sunny; scattered evening storms.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

