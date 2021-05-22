Advertisement

Storm chances are here to stay

We have an active weather pattern that will keep storms in the forecast through the next week.
We have an active weather pattern that will keep storms in the forecast through the next week.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We have an active weather pattern that will keep storms in the forecast through the next week.

Showers will end for central Kansas Saturday evening, but storms will be possible for the northwestern part of the state through the early overnight hours. A few of these storms could become severe, bringing the potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Sunday, more storms will be possible. While the entire state will have a chance for showers and storms, the best chance for severe weather will be in western Kansas. Our main threats look like they will once again be large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Lows will drop into the lower 60s in the morning, warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s Sunday afternoon. It will be breezy, with gusts around 30-40 mph.

This pattern of afternoon/evening storms will stick around, especially for central Kansas, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and next Saturday. Storms on Monday could become strong, but we’ll have better chances for severe weather Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. We will keep you updated on the timing and impacts throughout the week ahead.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 64.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 79.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 64 Becoming partly cloudy; evening-overnight storms.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; scattered overnight storms.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 68 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 63 Mostly sunny; scattered evening storms.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 63 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former neighbor testifies in Kimberly Compass trial
Neighbor gives surprise testimony in trial of Wichita mother accused of killing toddler
FILE - This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo made available by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office,...
Eptstein guards admit falsifying records, cut deal to avoid jail time
The Arkansas River is closed effective immediately to all recreational activity.
Arkansas River closed to recreational activity
Competitive eater Randy Santel completed his 994th eating challenge Thursday night, May 20, at...
Competitive eater takes on challenge at Wichita Pizza Ranch
Shawnee Mission School District logo
YouTube bans Kansas school board’s video over COVID comments

Latest News

Scattered showers - humid and breezy too.
Scattered showers this afternoon, drying out some Sunday
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Rain chances return Saturday
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cloudy start to our Friday, but for the first time in a...
Storm-free Friday forecast
Dry Friday before rain chances return Saturday.
Returning sunshine, breezy & warm Friday