Two people hurt in overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were hurt after a shooting in east Wichita. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. near Grove and Shadybrook.

One of those victims has potentially life-threatening injuries.

When crews arrived on scene, the victims were no there.. Police said they showed up at a Wichita hospital on their own for treatment.

Investigators spent the morning talking with witnesses as they work to piece together what happened.

“A couple of witnesses have come forward and talked to us about what they believe happened out here and what they saw,” said Sgt. Paul Kimble. " We are following up with each resident in the area and trying to gain more information.”

Police have not made any arrests.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.