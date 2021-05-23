Advertisement

21 die in extreme weather in China cross-country race

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel and vehicles wait on...
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel and vehicles wait on standby at the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Baiyin in northwestern China's Gansu Province, Sunday, May 23, 2021. Rescuers in China say a number of people have died and others are missing in extreme weather during a mountain marathon cross-country race in the country's northwest.(Fan Peishen/Xinhua via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty-one people running a mountain marathon cross-country race have died in northwestern China after hail, freezing rain and gale winds hit the high-altitude track, state media reported Sunday.

The rescue headquarters quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency said the participants suffered from physical discomfort and the sudden drop in temperature.

Some went missing in the extreme weather around 1 p.m. Saturday, when the 100-kilometer (60-mile) race in the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site in Baiyin city in Gansu province was halted.

Early Sunday, rescuers found 21 dead, including the last of the five missing following an all-night search that involved more than 700 personnel. The operation was made difficult by low temperatures and the complex terrain and topography.

The runners were racing on an extremely narrow mountain path at high altitude, a reporter for state broadcaster CCTV said.

A total of 172 people had joined the race and 151 are confirmed to be safe. Some were treated for minor injuries and were stable, Xinhua said.

Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen held a news conference later Sunday and profoundly apologized as the organizer of the event.

“We express deep condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the injured,” the mayor said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former neighbor testifies in Kimberly Compass trial
Neighbor gives surprise testimony in trial of Wichita mother accused of killing toddler
FILE - This July 27, 2006 arrest file photo made available by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office,...
Eptstein guards admit falsifying records, cut deal to avoid jail time
The Arkansas River is closed effective immediately to all recreational activity.
Arkansas River closed to recreational activity
Competitive eater Randy Santel completed his 994th eating challenge Thursday night, May 20, at...
Competitive eater takes on challenge at Wichita Pizza Ranch
Shawnee Mission School District logo
YouTube bans Kansas school board’s video over COVID comments

Latest News

Doctors discuss possible COVID-19 booster shot
Doctors discuss possible COVID-19 booster shot
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors discuss possible COVID-19 booster shot
Maneskin from Italy performs Zitti E Buoni at the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at...
Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy
The Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted outside of the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic...
Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; residents flee