Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

Family identifies Azuri Jones as the 16-year-old girl who was killed in a Sept. 23 shooting in...
Family, police identify 16-year-old girl shot, killed in neighborhood near Wichita State University
Wichita business owner Kasey Betz discusses how his view on COVID-19 vaccines changed after he...
Wichita man changes view on vaccine after COVID-19 hospitalization
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office
Woman found dead in road in Sedgwick County, north of Bel Aire
Department of Education: Kansas middle school student dies from COVID-19