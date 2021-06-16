Teen enters ‘no contest’ pleas on charges connected with mother’s shooting death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A teen accused of shooting and killing his mother in June 2018 in a home near Andover made an appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday, June 16.

The teen pleaded no contest to aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon. He was previously charged with second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Lisa Trimmell.

Trimmell was found dead in June 2018 at her home in eastern Sedgwick County, near Andover. Her son, charged in connection with her death, was 14 at the time of the deadly shooting.

The now 17-year-old’s attorney had argued that Trimmell was an alcoholic, which led her to being abusive toward her sons.

The night that Trimmell died, the teen’s attorney said the older son shot her, fearing for his younger brother’s life. The defense said Trimmell had a blood alcohol level of .185 at the time of her death, more than twice the legal limit to drive.

In 2019, they said their client acted in self-defense. Also in 2019, Eyewitness News spoke with a friend of Trimmell’s who said there was no record of Trimmell abusing her sons.

According to an autopsy report, Trimmell died “as a result of a gunshot wound of the neck.” She also had blunt-force injuries to her trunk, arms and legs.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said the teen’s agreement with the “no contest” pleas is some kind of resolution.

“This is a family that lost a mother, a daughter, a sister and in the process of having a grandson, nephew, child be held accountable,” Bennett said.

