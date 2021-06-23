Wichita teen captures record-setting paddlefish in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Eyewitness News on Thursday spoke with the 18-year-old angler from Wichita who now holds a world record. Tuesday, Grant Rader caught a 164-pound paddlefish at Oklahoma’s Keystone Lake. It happened during a guided fishing tour Rader took with his father and grandfather. The trip was meant to celebrate Rader’s high school graduation.

Rader has a rare form of muscular dystrophy and said he’s never let the disease get in the way of his love of fishing.

“I can’t describe it. It’s one of the greatest things ever to be able to pull in that kind of new state and world record,” he said.

The previous world record holder was in the area and went out to the lake to personally congratulate Rader on taking over the title.

Also present for the record-setting catch were Jeremiah Mefford (center), with Reel Good Time Guide Service, and former world-and state-record holder Corey Watters (right) of Ochelata.

