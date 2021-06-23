Advertisement

Wichita teen captures record-setting paddlefish in Oklahoma

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Eyewitness News on Thursday spoke with the 18-year-old angler from Wichita who now holds a world record. Tuesday, Grant Rader caught a 164-pound paddlefish at Oklahoma’s Keystone Lake. It happened during a guided fishing tour Rader took with his father and grandfather. The trip was meant to celebrate Rader’s high school graduation.

Rader has a rare form of muscular dystrophy and said he’s never let the disease get in the way of his love of fishing.

“I can’t describe it. It’s one of the greatest things ever to be able to pull in that kind of new state and world record,” he said.

The previous world record holder was in the area and went out to the lake to personally congratulate Rader on taking over the title.

A Wichita man made a big catch on Tuesday, snagging a 164-pound paddlefish.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) shared a photo of Grant Rader’s world-record and state-record setting catch.

Rader reeled in the big fish at Keystone Lake in Oklahoma.

Also present for the record-setting catch were Jeremiah Mefford (center), with Reel Good Time Guide Service, and former world-and state-record holder Corey Watters (right) of Ochelata.

