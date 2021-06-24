Does It Work: Arctic Air Ultra portable air conditioner

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The makers of a portable air conditioner say it can cool down hot spots in your home or office, making them much more comfortable. The Arctic Air Ultra-Portable Evaporative Air Cooler is essentially the summertime version of a wintertime space heater.

Does it work as well as advertised? To put it to the test, Eyewitness News enlisted the help of Tim Wallace, a man who deals with indoor air quality for a living.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.