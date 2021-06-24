Advertisement

Firefighters urge parents to talk to kids about fire safety

By Lily Wu
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department recommends parents talk to kids about fire safety ahead of the Fourth of July fireworks season.

“Just educating them that fire is very dangerous and it’s destructive. It grows twice its size just about every 30 seconds. It just needs oxygen, it just needs fuel, and it needs an ignition source,” said Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz.

Ocadiz discourages kids, under 17, from handling fireworks without adult supervision.

“Spraklers range from 1,300 degrees, up to 2,000 degrees. It’s a torch,” he said. “Smoke bombs give out intense heat and thinking that the children walk through that will cause burns.”

He also recommends lighters and matches be kept out of reach from children.

“Burns are one of the most severe injuries that anybody, from adults to children, can have.”

In Wichita, the sale and shooting of fireworks begins Sunday, June 27, to Monday, July 5, from 10 a.m. to midnight.

If you have an emergency, call 911.

The non-emergency hotline for parties, excess noise, and fireworks will begin Thursday, July 1, to Monday, July 5, from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., at (316) 290-1011.

For more information regarding fireworks in Wichita, click here.

For more information regarding fireworks in Sedgwick County, click here.

