Former Kansas deputy arrested for multiple child sex crimes

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a former deputy of the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The arrest followed a search warrant served by KBI agents at a home at 330 W. Poplar in Troy, Kan.

The KBI says Nathaniel M. Keller, 33, of Troy, was arrested for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and aggravated indecent liberties of a child, for crimes suspected to have occurred in 2017. He was also arrested for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property for incidents alleged to have occurred in 2019 and 2021.

The Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office cooperated fully in the investigation.

Following his arrest, Keller was booked into the Doniphan County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

