National Wheelchair Basketball Association national championships tips off in Bel Aire

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s national championships kicked off Thursday, June 24 in Wichita. The competitions, held at Wichita Hoops, near 53rd Street North and Webb Road in Bel Aire, run through Sunday.

Ahead of the event, Visit Wichita, hosting the championships, said “the unique sporting event is expected to bring the best wheelchair basketball athletes in the world from across the country to Wichita.”

“This is a game that you need to see. There are some people that are here that are some of the top athletes in the world and the country and they’re representing a sport that is maybe the best kept secret,” said U.S. Paralympic gold medalist Matt Scott. “Most importantly, there are people here that are just absolutely dominating their disability and doing so in such a world-class manor, athletes that you need to check out.”

In all, there are about 40 teams taking part in The 2021 NWBA Toyota Adult and Junior Wheelchair Basketball National Championships.

Visit Wichita said the event is open to the public, but all non-team (or credentialed) people wanting to attend need to purchase a ticket. Tickets are sold at Visit Wichita’s website.

