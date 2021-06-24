Reno County issues health alert after seeing ‘alarming increase’ in drug overdoses

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County is issuing a health alert after seeing what it calls an “alarming increase” in fatal and non-fatal overdoses in its community, including three in a 24-hour period.

The county said since June 17, there have been 15 overdoses, one of which was fatal, and four heroin overdoses requiring multiple doses of Naloxone within a period of 28 hours.

“This rapid increase likely involves synthetic opioids with illicitly manufactured Fentanyl. This is also suspected to be mixed in other substances including methamphetamine, heroin, and fake pills made to look like Oxycontin,” the county said in a release.

The Reno County Health Department has been tracking data of suspected overdoses since October 1 which can be found on the dashboard here: https://arcg.is/Ki9OX. It can also issue alerts based on the data collected.

The Reno Recovery Collaborative has a coalition focused on working to prevent, educate, and support citizens who have a substance misuse disease and their families. To help raise awareness and educate, there will be an anti-stigma-campaign event at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Hutchinson’s Fox Theater. The community is invited.

Following in the steps of the CDC’s nationwide Health Alert issued December 17, 2020, the Reno Recovery Collaborative recommends the following steps and strategies for our community on an organizational and individual level:

Naloxone (Narcan) education, trainings, and availability https://www.dccca.org/naloxone-program/

Encourage more people to carry naloxone (Narcan)

Encourage members of our community who use substances to never use alone

Check in on friends or family regularly that use substances

With the health alert, police officers in Hutchinson are dealing with a spike in crisis calls. Whether it be a mental health crisis, a suicide, substance abuse or overdose, Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said his department is responding to more of those calls than actual crime.

“Our crime is dropping but our call rate is not going down. So, something is filling that void and of late, it’s been our crisis calls,” Hooper said.

With the spike in overdoses, Hooper said some of that is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and drugs being laced with fentanyl.

“I think that pressure and stress and the fear of the unknown has to have contributed to it,” he said.

Seth Dewey is a substance misuse educator at the Reno County Health Department. He said he’s in long-term recovery.

“I know what it’s like to be fearful or talking about the issue, but I also know how hard it was to get help,” Dewey said.

For more local information, education, and specific activities on substance misuse, or if you want to get involved in the Reno Recovery Collaborative, please contact Seth Dewey at seth.dewey@renogov.org.

