Severe threat tonight; again Friday

Storms could produce hail and high winds into the night and will be back Friday evening
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says a tornado watch is in effect for north central and northeast Kansas until 10 pm and additional watches and warnings are expected into the night. Storms will be most numerous across central and northern Kansas with hail and wind being the primary concerns.

Storms should weaken a bit after midnight as they move to the east. Some leftover showers are expected around daybreak in central and eastern Kansas. Friday highs will range from the 80s in western Kansas to low 90s in the south. Expect storms to fire up mid to late afternoon with severe weather a possibility. Hail and wind will once again threaten parts of central and southern Kansas. Heavy rain is expected with storms heading into the overnight hours.

Saturday has a chance for some rain in the morning, but severe weather is not expected. Highs will be cooling back to near 80 for both Saturday and Sunday, and it now looks like Sunday will mainly be dry for Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; chance of showers/storms. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; scattered P.M. and evening storms. Wind: S/SW 15-25; gusty. High: 93

Tomorrow Night: Storms likely with some heavy rain. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Sat: High: 82 AM showers and storms, then mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 67 Increasing clouds.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy; PM showers.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 66 Mostly cloudy; PM showers.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 65 Mostly cloudy; PM showers and storms.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

