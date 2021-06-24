WSU Tech launching new drone program in August

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WSU Tech on Thursday announced plans to start a new drone program as drones “are all the buzz” across business sectors and industries in which organizations look for better, more efficient ways to map, photograph, record, gather data and information and “access areas that were previously unreachable.”

The Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) program begins in August. It’s a one-to-two-year program that will be held at WSU Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training campus. WSU Tech said it “will specialize in drone usage in terms of piloting and Geographic Information System (GIS) specialties.”

“We are witnessing private and public businesses and organizations across the nation investing in drones and unmanned aircraft systems” said Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech. “WSU Tech is excited to be on the forefront of this rapidly growing area of aviation and it is our mission to provide an educated workforce for our region and prepare students for a career in this field.”

WSU Tech said participants in the UAS program will receive an FAA Part 107 license and gain experience flying quad copter and fixed wing drone systems. The program also includes education on how to design, build and program unmanned aircraft systems. Students who complete the program also will receive industry credentials that include an NC3 Meter certification and GIS certification.

“Any field that requires the collection of data or remote viewing is being disrupted by drone usage, especially in the areas dealing with geographic information systems, “said Christopher Wyant, Program Director at WSU Tech “UAS is a great program to learn a unique training that can be combined with other skills to provide value to these new industry growth areas.”

